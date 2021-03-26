Retail sales recover slightly in February driven by DIY purchases

Retail sales ticked up slightly in February compared to the previous month, as purchases of DIY and household goods offset a steep drop in demand for new shoes and clothing.

Sales volumes increased 2.1 per cent following a 8.2 per cent drop in January, with the strongest growth seen in department stores and household goods stores of 16.2 per cent and 16.1 per cent respectively.

The Office for National Statistics, which published the data this morning, said the increase in department stores comes from budget chains that have been able to keep their physical stores open during restrictions.

However, sales were still down 3.7 per cent compared to the previous year, before the coronavirus pandemic began in the UK.

Clothing retailers suffered a 50.4 per cent decline in sales volumes compared to 2020, while fuel stores fell 26.5 per cent on the previous year due to continuing travel restrictions.

In the three months to February 2021, retail sales volume fell by 6.3 per cent when compared with the previous three months, with strong declines in both clothing stores and other non-food stores.

The proportion spent online increased to 36.1 per cent in February 2021, the highest on record; this compares with 35.2 per cent in January 2021

