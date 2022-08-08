Researchers label Nigeria as the world’s most ‘crypto obsessed’ nation

Nigeria is, according to a new research study, head-and-shoulders the most cryptocurrency curious country in the world.

The West African state is even out-shadowing current crypto hotspot United Arab Emirates as the place where its population is the most hungry for information about digital assets.

The research, carried out by crypto price tracker CoinGecko, examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in cryptocurrency. These terms were then combined to give each English-speaking country a ‘total search score’ to discover which countries have been the most interested in cryptocurrency since the the recent market decline which began in April.

With a total search score of 371, Nigeria topped the list for its population having the highest search levels for the phrases ‘cryptocurrency’, ‘invest in crypto’ and ‘buy crypto’ worldwide. Additionally, the third-highest number of searches for ‘Solana’ were also made from within Nigeria.

The United Arab Emirates is currently showing up as the second-most switched on to cryptocurrency since April this year, with a total search score of 270 – more than a hundred points behind tech-savvy Nigeria. The UAE just edged out Singapore for its searches of ‘cryptocurrency’ and the term ‘invest in crypto’.

Singapore claimed the third-highest level of searches for the term ‘buy crypto’, in addition to being the country searching for ‘Ethereum’ the most worldwide, handing the Southeast Asian city state a total search score of 261.

Australia made it to fourth spot with a strong showing in ‘invest in crypto’ and ‘buy crypto’ search terms.

The United Kingdom sits in fifth place, with search terms revealing a leaning towards cryptocurrency as a long-term investment. According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon are all trending cryptocurrencies among UK investors.

Remarkably, the United States came in at twelfth on the list of countries most interested in cryptocurrency worldwide. The study revealed that the United States has the tenth-highest search levels for the term ‘buy crypto’ and is the sixth country most interested in the cryptocurrency ‘Solana’, totalling a search score of 157. Similar to the United Kingdom, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon were all trending.

“This year, we see a major correction from previous bull cycle highs, which have resulted in significant price drawdowns in an unforgiving macroeconomic environment,” said Bobby Ong, COO and co-founder of CoinGecko.

“This study provides interesting insight into which countries remain most interested in cryptocurrency in spite of market pullbacks. The countries at the top of this list appear to be keenest to buy the dip, and highlight their long-term outlook for cryptocurrencies.”