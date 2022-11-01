Rentokil revenue swells after agreeing $8bn takeover of rival Terminix

Rentokil has shared a revenue boost of 10 per cent, in its first update since it inked a $8bn takeover for rival Terminix.

In a third quarter update, the pest control firm said its organic revenue had increased 10.4 per cent to £900.9m.

It cited price increases as a boost to sales, despite disruption from Hurricane Ian in the last week of September.

However, it’s sales from disinfection services had dropped to £3.6m, down £8.6m on the same period the year before, following the end of Covid-related habits.

Excluding Terminix, the London listed firm said it was on track to spend around £250m in 2022, on M&A investment.