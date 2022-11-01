Breaking News
Made.com calls in administrators

Rentokil revenue swells after agreeing $8bn takeover of rival Terminix

By:

Rentokil has shared a revenue boost of 10 per cent, in its first update since it inked a $8bn takeover for rival Terminix.

In a third quarter update, the pest control firm said its organic revenue had increased 10.4 per cent to £900.9m.

It cited price increases as a boost to sales, despite disruption from Hurricane Ian in the last week of September.

However, it’s sales from disinfection services had dropped to £3.6m, down £8.6m on the same period the year before, following the end of Covid-related habits. 

Excluding Terminix, the London listed firm said it was on track to spend around £250m in 2022, on M&A investment. 

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.