Rentokil boosts revenue on disinfection sales during pandemic

Rentokil’s revenue climbed almost 10 per cent in the third quarter, after strong demand for its hygiene and disinfection services helped offset a slump in pest control sales, and boosted its full-year outlook.

The figures

The Camberley-based ratcatchers saw ongoing group revenue climb 9.8 per cent to £754.6m in the third quarter.

The group said the jump was mainly due to “exceptional growth” in demand for its hygiene and disinfection services, and a return to growth in its pest control division.

Rentokil’s North American division remained its most profitable, posting a 17.4 per cent year-on-year hike in revenue to £343.4m for the period. Ongoing revenue within its UK and Ireland arm climbed 1.4 per cent over the quarter to £80.2m.

The group confirmed it will hand out full-year dividends alongside its preliminary results for the 2020 financial year in February.

Why it’s interesting

Rentokil thanked a significant hike in sales of its hygiene services for its sharp revenue increase. The group saw a 53 per cent jump in its hygiene division over the quarter, marking a return to growth from a lull period over lockdown, when Rentokil was unable “to deliver regular washroom services for a substantial number of closed customers”.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said its pest control arm “demonstrated continued resilience” in the third quarter, after it was designated an essential service in the majority of markets during the pandemic.

Rentokil’s North America pest control operations grew 2.3 per cent in the third quarter, aided by continued demand for residential pest control, while commercial pest control continues to be impacted by temporary business closures.

The group resumed its M&A activity over the last few months, completing six acquisitions in the quarter, five of which were pest control businesses. It said it remained on target to spend at least £100m in the second half of the year, as the group seeks to realise its “substantial pipeline” over the next few months.

Earlier this month, Rentokil confirmed the issue of a €600m (£541m) eight-year bond, priced at its lowest ever coupon of 0.5 per cent. Rentokil said the issue will refinance the €350m 3.25 per cent bond which is set to mature in October 2021 and will be used for general corporate purposes.

The group said “virtually all” of its furloughed staff have now returned to work, while it has reinstated temporary wage waivers issued last quarter for around 5,000 staff.

What Rentokil said

Andy Ranson, chief executive of Rentokil, said: