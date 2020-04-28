Renewed calls for change to UK's post-Brexit immigration system

There have been fresh calls for the government to amend its post-Brexit immigration proposals in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.

Home secretary Priti Patel laid out the government’s proposal for a post-Brexit EU immigration system in February, which included a requirement for applicants to have a job offer with a wage of £25,560 or more.

As a part of the new points-based system, EU immigration applicants will also be required to speak English and to have never been given a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.

However, some have pointed out that many of the essential, low-skilled workers that have garnered praise through the coronavirus crisis are migrants who would not have been allowed into the UK through the government’s new system.

Morgan Schondelmeier, head of external affairs at the free market think tank Adam Smith Institute, said the crisis “has shown that this country is deeply dependent on the essential services provided by immigrants from across the world”.

“The salary threshold should be revised to allow for such essential low-paid work as is necessary for any functioning economy,” she said.

Associate director at the left-leaning Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) Marley Morris said the immigration model should be changed to target certain sectors of work.

“It needs to be a more nuanced and targeted immigration system and this has been brought into stark focus by the crisis,” he said.

“Large portions of EU workers have been helping in the NHS, social care, retail and logistics throughout the coronavirus crisis and have played a large role.

“Most of them would not be allowed in the new immigration system.”

Also a part of the government’s new immigration system is an NHS visa, making it easier for health care workers to migrate.

However, there have been calls for this to be extended to include care workers, in light of their efforts during the Covid-19 crisis.

Some have speculated that it would be politically untenable to not have special access for carers after the crisis, particularly considering the popular clap for our carers that occurs weekly at 8pm.

Director of pro-immigration think tank British Future Sunder Katwala said: “Extending the proposed NHS visa to cover social care workers would reflect how people increasingly value the many migrants working in care homes.

“The government has also indicated it will consider removing the NHS surcharge for NHS workers – it could go further in reviewing the case for this charge, and how it is used.”

The government shelved its immigration bill last week in parliament after its second reading.

The bill would ensure that freedom of movement with the EU is ended after the transition period ends on 31 December.

Legislation to implement its proposed new immigration scheme has not come before parliament yet.

When asked today about potential changes to the government’s immigration policy, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not aware of any changes.”