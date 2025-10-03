Renault warns UK customers after cyberattack exposes data

Renault and its sister brand Dacia have warned UK customers to be vigilant after hackers stole personal information in a cyber attack

Renault and its sister brand Dacia have warned UK customers to be vigilant after hackers stole personal information in a cyber attack on one of the carmaker’s third-party data providers.

The French-owned group confirmed that details including names, addresses, dates of birth, gender, phone numbers, vehicle identification numbers and vehicle registration details may have been accessed.

The company insisted that no financial data like bank account details or passwords were compromised.

It added that the breach has since been contained and none of Renault or Dacia’s own systems were infiltrated

A Renault UK spokesperson said: “We are in the process of contacting all affected customers, advising them of the cyberattack and reminding them to be cautious of any unsolicited requests for personal information”.

“We wish to apologise to all affected customers. Data privacy is of utmost importance to us and we deeply regret that this has occurred”.

Renault did not disclose how many customers have been affected, citing security reasons.

Read more Asahi cyberattack halts domestic operations amid ongoing investigation

The company also warned that as, well as car owners, those impacted may include people who had entered competitions or shared personal details with the brands without purchasing a vehicle.

Rising wave of cyberattacks

The incident comes amid a surge in high-profile cyber attacks against UK and global businesses.

Last month, Jaguar Land Rover was forced to halt production after a major systems outage caused by hackers.

The company has since secured a £1.5bn government-backed loan to shore up its finances.

Brewing giant Asahi, high street retailer Marks & Spencer and nursery group Kido Schools have also faced breaches this year, underlining the growing risks to corporate systems and customer data.

Lauren Wills-Dixon, head of data privacy at law firm Gordons, said the Renault incident was part of a wider trend: “The primary purpose of these cyber attacks is to access the personal data of customers and cause disruption”.

“It is not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ businesses are targeted. Preventative measures, continuity planning and clear breach response policies are now essential”.