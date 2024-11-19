Reeves must answer ‘incredibly serious’ questions over CV, Tory MP demands

Rachel Reeves must answer “incredibly serious” questions over claims she “misrepresented” her CV, a Tory MP has demanded.

Richard Holden wrote to the Chancellor following reports she had exaggerated her professional experience at the Bank of England (BoE) and Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS).

Reeves told Stylist magazine in 2021 that she spent a decade at the BoE, despite her LinkedIn profile stating a six-year tenure there, The Telegraph reported.

While The Times and Guido Fawkes reported Reeves’ team admitted she worked in retail banking at HBOS, after claiming she was “an economist” there during her election campaign.

No10 insisted yesterday that Reeves had been “straight with the public” about Britain’s accounts and “restored financial stability”, amid the swirling criticism.

And now Holden, MP for Basildon & Billericay, in Essex, has written to the Chancellor asking for “clarity” over what he said were “serious questions” over the “allegations raised”.

Employment history

The backbench MP wrote: “You will be aware of various reporting over the weekend relating to your employment history.

“The allegations raised, including that you misrepresented your role at HBOS, and then edited your CV after this being discovered, are not trivial matters – and leave serious questions.

“As you know standards in public life are upheld by rigorous accountability and transparency – which is why I write to you seeking clarity.”

Holden also argued groups including pensioners, businesses and farmers felt let down by the government, adding: “This is equally important as many businesses and working people already feel as if Labour had not been honest with them.”

He asked Reeves to explain which years she worked at the BoE; what her job title there was; what years she was employed by HBOS; what her job title there was; why she left HBOS; and whether she would now publish a “full, unedited CV”.

The former Conservative Party chairman stressed: “The allegations that your CV might not be accurate are incredibly serious and would raise significant concerns about your ability to be honest with the British public, concerns which your Budget has already raised.”

Reeves’ office has been contacted for comment on Holden’s letter. A Treasury source previously said: “She worked in retail banking covering various areas drawing on her background as an economist. Her Linkedin has been updated to reflect that.”