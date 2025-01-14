Reeves is in a fiscal trap and spending cuts are the only way out

Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Rachel Reeves’ Budget created a vicious circle whereby higher taxes increased borrowing costs, squeezing the public purse and further and tempting the Chancellor into further tax rises to meet fiscal targets. There is another way, says Darwin Friend

Rachel Reeves is trapped in a vicious fiscal circle of her own making. Her high-tax budget, billed as the responsible route to prosperity, has instead triggered a cascade of economic consequences that threaten to undermine the government’s credibility and stability. By prioritising tax hikes over spending restraint, she has set off a chain reaction that risks spiralling out of control. Sooner or later, she’ll have to face the uncomfortable truth: the real problem lies on the spending side of the ledger.

When Reeves delivered her budget, she presented it as a masterclass in fiscal responsibility, designed to shore up the public finances and address the infamous £22bn “black hole”. The reality, however, has been quite the opposite. Her reliance on tax rises, targeting employers, capital gains, alcohol and inheritance to name a few, has rattled markets and pushed up borrowing costs.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has warned that the government’s aggressive fiscal stance could further stoke inflation and interest rates, making debt servicing even more expensive than the £100bn it’s already forecast for this year. As borrowing costs rise, Reeves’ much-touted fiscal rules, including a commitment to reduce debt as a share of GDP, are now in jeopardy.

This is the heart of the cycle Reeves finds herself in. Rising borrowing costs mean higher debt repayments, which squeeze the public purse further. To meet her fiscal targets, the Chancellor may feel compelled to return to the well of tax hikes, a move that would only exacerbate the problem. Higher taxes stifle economic growth, further inflating borrowing requirements and creating a feedback loop of economic stagnation and fiscal strain.

Taxes are a material threat to the economy

It’s no secret that Britain is on the path to a record tax burden, with workers and businesses stretched to the limit. Any additional hikes could tip the balance, dampening productivity, investment and consumer spending. This is not just a political risk for Labour but a material threat to the economic recovery the country so desperately needs.

One of the most glaring contradictions in Reeves’ approach is her reliance on debt while preaching fiscal discipline. As the TaxPayer’s Alliance debt clock shows, debt is already over £2.6 trillion. Rising borrowing costs are not just a theoretical concern, they are already biting. For every percentage point increase in interest rates, billions are added to the government’s debt servicing bill. This undermines the very spending programs Labour claims to champion, as more and more resources are diverted to paying creditors rather than funding schools, hospitals or infrastructure.

The irony is stark. Reeves promised stability, yet her policies are generating instability. She pledged to protect working people, yet they are bearing the brunt of her fiscal mismanagement through higher taxes, stagnant wages and rising living costs. The supposed architect of economic prudence now presides over a system where her fiscal rules look increasingly untenable.

One of the most glaring contradictions in Reeves’ approach is her reliance on debt while preaching fiscal discipline

At some point, the government will have to confront reality. Britain does not have a tax problem; it has a spending problem. Successive governments have failed to address the bloated and inefficient public sector that continues to consume an ever-larger share of national output. Labour’s instinct to pour more money into this system, without demanding meaningful reform, only entrenches the inefficiencies and waste.

Cuts to spending are never easy, but they are necessary. The Chancellor cannot continue to ask taxpayers to foot the bill for a system that fails to deliver value for money. From public sector pay rises that far outpace inflation to unchecked quangos and costly welfare expansions, the scope for reform is vast.

The alternative, yet more tax hikes, is not just unsustainable, it’s a recipe for more economic decline. Britain needs a government willing to make tough choices, not one that hopes to tax its way out of every problem.

The vicious cycle of tax hikes, rising borrowing costs, and fiscal instability is not inevitable. But breaking it requires a fundamental shift in thinking. The government must abandon the belief that the solution to every problem lies in extracting more from taxpayers. Instead, they need to focus on controlling costs, improving efficiency, and fostering growth.

The reality is that Britain does not have a tax problem; it has a spending problem

This is not just about meeting arbitrary fiscal rules. It’s about ensuring the long-term health of the economy and restoring public trust in the government’s ability to manage the nation’s finances. Reeves’ current strategy is failing on both counts, and the longer she delays a course correction, the harder the landing will be for all of us.

The sooner she bites the bullet on spending, the sooner Britain can break free from this self-inflicted fiscal trap. Until then, the country remains stuck in a cycle of higher taxes, higher borrowing costs, and diminishing returns – a cycle that only bold leadership can end.

Darwin Friend is head of research at the TaxPayers’ Alliance