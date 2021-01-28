Redditors vow to ‘burn Robinhood to the ground’ as broker restricts GameStop trading

Online trading platforms including Robinhood and Interactive Brokers have restricted trading in shares of GameStop, Blackberry and other companies that have seen Reddit-driven hefty gains this week.

The news left Reddit users of forum r/wallstreetbets spitting with rage: “Can you say ‘CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT?’” wrote one, adding: “F*** you Robinhood”.

Others urged fellow Redditors not to sell their GameStop stock: “If you try and sell you will get f***** because who are you going to sell it to if nobody can buy it? They are trying to make you flood the market with sales offers and bring the price down. Don’t fall for it!”

Shares of GameStop have been pushed up more than 700 per cent in just two weeks after a group of Redditors made it their mission to drive up the price of the stock in response to hedge funds taking a short position on the US videogame retailer.

The battle has been ongoing for days, and so far, the amateur Reddit traders have outwitted the corporates, having driven the price of the stock to dizzying heights and instigated a short squeeze that forced the hedge funds to take heavy losses as they unloaded short positions.

New York hedge fund Melvin Capital took out a large short position in GameStop and has reportedly been bailed out with more than $2bn to cover its losses.

But now commonly used and low-cost trading platforms like Robinhood and Interactive Brokers have restricted trading of stocks favoured by the Redditors, including GameStop, Blackberry and cinema chain AMC.

Earlier today Interactive Brokers tweeted: “Interactive Brokers has put AMC, BB EXPR, GME, KOSS option trading into liquidation only due to the extraordinary volatility in the markets. In addition, long stock positions will require 100% margin and short stock positions will require 300% margin until further notice.

In a separate tweet the brokerage added: “We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidity only. We will continue to monitor market conditions and may add or remove symbols as may be warranted.”

