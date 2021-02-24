Reddit website goes offline as Gamestop shares jump

The website Reddit, the self-titled ‘front page of the internet’ is down this evening, prompting an outcry among users.

The site, which is accessed by millions of people daily, went down at around 9pm in the evening.

Read more: GameStop fiasco: EU regulators to probe zero-commission stock trading

Earlier this month Reddit literally became front page news for the role it played in the surge in price of GameStop shares.

Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets hyped the stock, encouraging a short squeeze on hedge funds that had shorted the video game retailer. The move was a success, sending GameStop shares to more than $400.

Upon news of tonight’s outage, Reddit users and followers of the GameStop saga took to Twitter to suggest there may be a connection between Reddit going down, and today’s boom in Gamestop shares, which were up more than 100 per cent.

“GameStop going up 100 per cent, getting halted, and Reddit going down in the same day? Something is up,” one user tweeted.

There is nothing yet to suggest Gamestop’s share price rise and Reddit’s outage are connected.

Read more: Crypto: Despite the risks, is Bitcoin becoming mainstream?