Recurly Appoints Growth and Category-Building Leader Suzin Wold as Chief Marketing Officer

Recurly, a leading subscription management and billing platform, today announced the appointment of Suzin Wold as Chief Marketing Officer. Wold brings over 25 years of experience in scaling high-growth technology companies and will lead Recurly’s global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and go-to-market execution.

Wold is known for building data-driven marketing organizations that connect brand, demand, and product to drive predictable revenue growth. She brings expertise across B2C and B2B, applying customer insights to increase revenue and build market-leading brands.

“Suzin is a transformational leader who combines strategic vision with operational excellence,” said Joe Rohrlich, CEO of Recurly. “Her unique experience makes her the ideal partner to lead our marketing efforts as we help brands master the growth opportunities of the subscription economy.”

A co-founder of Blackhawk Network, Wold helped pioneer the modern retail gift card category, fundamentally reshaping consumer purchasing behavior. She has also held senior leadership roles at Rithum, Bazaarvoice, and Sama, where she scaled high-performing teams and strengthened alignment across marketing, sales, and product.

“Recurly is at the forefront of the subscription revolution, providing the essential infrastructure that allows brands to grow and scale,” said Wold. “I am thrilled to join this talented team and focus on building a world-class marketing engine that empowers our customers to deliver incredible subscriber experiences.”

Wold’s appointment underscores Recurly’s continued investment in leadership and innovation as it strengthens its position as the enterprise standard for subscription growth.

About Recurly

Recurly is the subscription growth and billing platform trusted by thousands of brands across digital media, streaming, ecommerce, SaaS, publishing, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Broomfield, CO, Medellín, and London, Recurly powers subscriber growth for global enterprises including Paramount+, Alaska Airlines, Sling, FabFitFun, and Sprout Social. Learn more at www.recurly.com.

