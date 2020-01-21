Record number of flights for private jet airport Farnborough

Farnborough Airport enjoyed a record number of air traffic movements last year, beating its previous record set in 2018.

The airport – one of Britain’s busiest for private jets – saw a year-on-year increase in air traffic movements of 5.3 per cent.

Air traffic movements to and from US airports grew by one-sixth, while traffic to and from Europe saw a six per cent increase.

Farnborough also launched a new branding identity, following a buyout by Macquarie Investments and Real Assets last year.

“Our performance in 2019 underpins the important role Farnborough Airport plays as Europe’s leading business airport.

“It is clear that customers continue to see us as the business airport of choice in this region,” said chief executive Brandon O’Reilly.

“This success is a testament to the dedication of all our employees and the service they provide to our customers day in, day out.”

Farnborough Airport handles more than 30,000 flights a year. It caters for a wide range of aircraft types, including Boeing business jets and Airbus corporate jets.

