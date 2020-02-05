Record number of cheap energy deals available for UK households

UK households now have a far wider choice of cheap energy deals, with 78 tariffs now priced under £1000 a year.

According to consumer group Which, the number of these tariffs has exploded since the energy price cap was introduced last January, when there were only 12 available. There are also 25 deals now under £900.

Read more: Octopus tops energy supplier rankings for second year in a row

The research comes as Ofgem prepares to review its price cap, which was brought in to protect customers from poor value deals and pricey standard tariffs.

When the cap was initially introduced by the industry watchdog, it was set at £1,137 per year, but this was subsequently increased to £1,254.

By the time it was again adjusted back to £1,179 the number of deals under £1,000 had risen to 39.

Since the price cap was introduced, wholesale electricity and gas prices have continued to fall, meaning that energy suppliers have been able to reduce rates for their customers.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

With the next review set to happen in the coming days, Which is urging customers on default tariffs to consider switching to save money.

Natalie Hitchins, head of home products and services at Which, said:

“The number of cheap deals on the market has shot up in recent months, but customers stuck on standard variable or default tariffs may not realise they are paying hundreds more than they need to, despite the price cap.

“Customers fed up with expensive bills should consider shopping around to secure one of the many cheaper deals available – you could potentially save hundreds of pounds a year and find a supplier that offers better customer service.”

Read more: Record number of customers switch energy supplier in 2019

In January Which released its annual customer satisfaction survey for energy companies, with Octopus Energy once again coming out on top.

The biggest six energy companies – British Gas, Eon, EDF, Npower, Scottish Power and SSE (now part of Ovo) – all finished in the lower third of the table, whilst the top ten was made up of small to mid tier suppliers.