Record-breaking year for TV advertising with investment hitting £5.46bn

By:

Getty images

Investment in TV advertising hit a record high last year, up £1bn to £5.46bn and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 11 per cent.

According to data from Nielsen Ad Intel, all major advertising categories increased their TV investment in 2021, with the largest increase coming from ‘online-born businesses’ – businesses that began online, with no prior bricks and mortar presence.

This trend was driven by a pandemic-led boom in ecommerce coupled with TV’s ability to drive immediate growth in web traffic and long-term brand fame.

Nielsen, which measures linear TV advertising spend, reported that these businesses invested £1.12bn in TV advertising in 2021, an additional £335m compared with 2020, up 42 per cent.  They represented 20 per cent of all linear TV advertising spend.

Within the world of online-born businesses, the largest-growing sub-category in 2021 was food delivery and subscription, with TV advertising spend up £58m year-on-year.

Thinkbox chief Lindsey Clay commented on the findings: “From start-ups to stalwarts, we’ve seen a remarkable surge in confidence in the effectiveness of TV advertising.”

“TV came back stronger in 2021 than anyone predicted – surpassing pre-pandemic investment levels – and there are many factors driving its return to growth.

“Yes, the short-term bounce back from the pandemic, but also its revitalisation by new advertisers; established advertisers re-evaluating TV; and advanced advertising solutions making it an attractive investment for a wider range of businesses.

She also pointed to the huge increase in advertiser demand last year, coupled with a return to pre-pandemic viewing patterns.

TV advertising remains incredible value. And what TV continues to offer advertisers is unrivalled: huge numbers watching on a big screen with the sound on in a high quality, brand-safe, fraud-free environment”, Clay said.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.