Raytheon UK appoints new chief executive after United merger

Defence giant Raytheon has today announced that Jeff Lewis will take over as chief executive of its UK subsidiary.

He will take over from former chief Richard Daniel, who has been in the top job for six years.

Read more: Babcock to make 10,000 ventilators as firm takes small hit from coronavirus

Raytheon UK, which employs around 1,700 people in this country, is a major contractor of the Ministry of Defence, and last year contributed more than £750m to the UK economy.

Recently, the firm has played a key role in producing ventilators for the NHS in order to combat the coronavirus crisis.

The company converted its existing manufacturing centre at Glenrothes in Scotland to handle the task, as well as setting up a new facility in Fife.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Lewis, who joined Raytheon as chief operation officer last year after spells at Weir Group and Balfour Beatty, said:

“Despite the challenging environment, this is an exciting time to be taking the reins atRaytheon UK.

“We will continue as a vital partner to the UK Government, investing in our sites across the country and partnering to develop the capabilities we will need for the future.

“In the immediacy, my priority is to continue ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of all our employees while delivering for our customers.”

Read more: First of UK ventilators wins approval as private sector ramps up production

Raytheon is one of the US’ largest defence companies, employing nearly 200,000 people around the world.

In April, the firm completed a $121m merger with United Technologies to form new company, Raytheon Technologies.