Rayner resignation: What happens next for Labour’s leadership?

Reshuffle inside Labour following Rayner’s resignation

Following Angela Rayner’s resignation from her roles as deputy prime minister, housing secretary, and deputy leader of the Labour Party, what are the following steps to replace her?

Rayner admitted to having underpaid stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat in Hove, and referred herself to the ethics watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus on Wednesday.

On Friday, the report found that while she “acted with integrity and with a dedicated and exemplary commitment to public service”, she still breached the ministerial code, which led to her resignation.

Prime Minister Starmer said he was “very sad” that her time in her leadership positions ended in this way, but now the headache for the PM is to find her replacement.

Rayner will remain as MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in Tameside; her resignation is just from her cabinet and party roles.

For her role as housing secretary, Stamer will need to find a replacement. Several names are in the limelight, including housing minister Matthew Pennycook, tech secretary Peter Kyle, and environment secretary Steve Reed.

The Prime Minister kicked off a cabinet reshuffle on Friday afternoon, which saw Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons, and Ian Murray, Scotland secretary, announced as the first significant departures.

Rachel Reeves’ position as Chancellor is understood to be safe, but the announcements are expected to continue later into the evening. City AM has a story on the reshuffle that is actively being updated.

UK investment minister Baroness Poppy Gustafsson also reportedly stepped down on Friday.

Could Starmer have two deputies?

The role of the deputy prime minister is an honorary title, given to a senior minister and deputy leader of the Party, which means Stamer didn’t necessarily need to replace this position.

However, it was revealed that David Lammy will be taking up the position.

But for her role as deputy leader of the Labour Party, she won the deputy leadership election in 2020 with over 50 per cent of the final vote, beating Rosena Allin-Khan, Rachael Burgon, Ian Murray, and Dawn Butler.

The last deputy leadership election was held between February and April 2020 after the resignation of Tom Watson in November 2019.

The Labour Party will now need to hold a new deputy leadership election to replace her.

Those who wish to enter their name into the ballot must qualify, as candidates require nominations from MPs, Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs), or from at least three affiliated groups.

The most ambitious cabinet ministers who are tipped to put their name forward for the election include health secretary Wes Streeting, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood, and education secretary Bridget Phillipson.