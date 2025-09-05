Angela Rayner resigns

Angela Rayner has quit as deputy prime minister, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)

Angela Rayner has resigned as deputy prime minister, housing secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party after being found in breach of the ministerial code.

This comes as an inquiry led by ethics watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus, after the now-former deputy prime minister admitted to underpaying stamp duty on her second home in Hove.

Sir Laurie said that while Rayner “acted with integrity and with a dedicated and exemplary commitment to public service”, she still breached the ministerial code.

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Rayner said: “I have long believed that people who serve the British public in government must always observe the highest standards, and while the Independent Adviser had concluded I acted in good faith and with honesty throughout, I accept that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase.”

Rayner thanked the Prime Minister for his “leadership and for [his] friendship”, adding: “I will continue to serve you, our country and the party and movement I love in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

In response, Starmer said: “I am very sad that your time as deputy prime minister, secretary of state and deputy leader of the Labour Party has ended in this way.

“Although I believe you have reached the right decision, it is a decision which I know is very painful for you.”

Flat fiasco

The purchase of her seaside flat in Hove, which cost around £800,000, led to an underpayment in tax of some £40,000 following poor advice, an error she said she “deeply regretted”.

The prime minister had been cagey about whether he would sack his deputy PM and housing secretary if she was found to be in breach in the ministerial code.

Rayner’s exit marks the end of a torrid first week of Starmer’s “phase two” reset of government, that started with a shake up of the Treasury.

The resignation opens up a vacancy for the deputy leadership of the Labour Party, just weeks ahead of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said in a video post on X: “Angela Rayner is finally gone. But it’s only because of Keir Starmer’s weakness that she wasn’t sacked three days ago. Britain deserves better.”