Ray-Ban maker enjoys spike in revenue ahead of a summer with fewer restrictions

Coco Rocha attends Ray-Ban celebrates District 1937 featuring Blondie and MS MR on May 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Getty Images for Luxxotica)

Eyewear group EssilorLuxottica SA, the maker of Ray-Ban, has enjoyed a spike in revenue over the past three months, as consumers gear up for summer.

The French-Italian retailer snagged a cool £4.67bn in the first quarter of the year, up more than a third year-on-year, with consumers more likely to be making trips abroad this year with reduced pandemic restrictions.

Sales in China, however, fell during March. The country has been hit by spiralling cases of Covid-19, and a zero-tolerance stance on the virus has seen lockdowns blanket several large cities and ground a number of flights.

In a joint statement, CEO Francesco Milleri and deputy CEO Paul du Saillant hailed the “strong start” to the year.

“It’s a great moment for EssilorLuxottica – we are off to a good sun season, demand for luxury brands continues and our innovative products like Stellest are beginning to rewrite the story of sight for so many people,” they said.

The group has also raised some £3.3m for Ukrainian aid efforts, which includes donations from 10,000 employees.