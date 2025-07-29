Rare Lionesses ‘Champions’ shirt almost gone as sales rocket 250 per cent

Limited edition Lionesses shirts have almost sold out as fans rush to celebrate their Women’s Euros win

Special Lionesses replica shirts commemorating their Women’s Euro 2025 victory have almost sold out as fans revel in Sunday’s historic win.

The Nike kit, which costs £125 and is emblazoned with “Champions” and the number 25 on the back, only launched after England’s triumph over Spain.

It is part of a range of new merchandise made available online on the official England store, which has done a roaring trade over the tournament.

The range includes home and away shirts with “Champions 25” printing, as well as Nike “Home” shirts with a stylised II instead of an H – to reflect the Lionesses’ back-to-back European titles.

England fans can also purchase “European Champions caps”, bucket hats, hoodies and T-shirts. Most products can be pre-ordered and are expected to ship in August.

At the time of writing, the “England Lionesses Nike Dri-FIT ADV Home Match Shirt 2025” with “Champions 25” is the most scarce item, with most sizes already sold out.

Increased demand for Lionesses merch

Retailers have reported increased demand for Lionesses merch as they progressed through the Women’s Euros.

Fanatics, which operates more than 900 online sports stores including England’s official retail platform, said that sales of Lionesses merchandise across its outlets went up by 26 per cent last week compared to the previous week.

Before the semi-final against Italy, sales of England merchandise were 41 per cent up compared to the same stage of the 2023 World Cup.

And in the 24 hours following the victory in Switzerland, sales of Lionesses products across the Fanatics network of sites were up 242 per cent compared to the 2022 Women’s Euros.

Chloe Kelly’s shirt is the most popular

Across the Fanatics network, the most popular Lionesses shirt in the last seven days has been those of Chloe Kelly, fellow super-sub Michelle Agyemang and captain Leah Williamson.

The Lionesses celebrated their triumph with an open-top bus parade through central London today, with 65,000 fans lining the streets along The Mall. The procession culminated in a ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

The win was also recognised at 10 Downing Street on Monday, when Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock hosted a reception to honour Sarina Wiegman’s side.

England’s Euro victory drew the UK’s biggest TV audience of the year, with the final on Sunday attracting more than 16m viewers. The BBC attracted a peak audience of 11.6m and ITV’s viewership peaked at just over 4m.