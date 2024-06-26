Rare copy of JK Rowling’s debut novel, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone set to go under the hammer

The Philosopher’s Stone was the first book in the best-selling Harry Potter series

A rare uncorrected proof copy of JK Rowling’s debut novel, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, will be sold for thousands next month at the Historical Platinum auction event in Dallas, Texas.

The book is one of only 200 ever printed and has drawn attention due to its spelling mistake on the front cover, with JK Rowling spelt as JA Rowling, along with other misprints throughout the copy.

The book was originally purchased at a book sale by St. Kenelm’s School of Minster Lovell in Oxfordshire for just £1 in 1997. Local business owner Dale Henry then sold it for an undisclosed amount in 2002.

“When I first heard of the proof, I was immediately intrigued by both its unique history and its connection to the area”, he said.

Pre-bidding starts on 1 July, and the starting price for the copy is said to be $2,500 (£1,974). However, it is expected to be sold for around $5,000 (£4,000), and the final price could ultimately be much higher as another uncorrected proof copy was sold in February for $14,000 (£1106).

Henry plans to use any sale proceeds to support his local community, helping those affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

This rare proof copy is not the only item from the Harry Potter collection being prepared for auction at the end of July.

There is also an original watercolour cover artwork by artist Thomas Taylor from the first edition of The Philosopher’s Stone.

The artwork is currently being showcased in New York and experts have suggested it could attract bids of up to $1m (£790m) at auction.

After being commissioned for the artwork, Taylor was one of the first people to read the book before it was officially published.