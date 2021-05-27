Thursday 27 May 2021 10:48 am

Ranked: S&P Global’s $44bn mega-deal tops list of biggest 2020 acquisitions

In what was a tough year for businesses across the world, it was a fruitful one for 6,000 mergers and acquisitions.

While the pandemic threatened companies of all sizes, some managed not just to survive but to continue growing in the last 12 months.

After a year unlike any other, which acquisitions were the biggest and what kind of industries were the world’s biggest firms investing in?

Read more: FTSE 100 edges higher as mining stocks lift index

Hundreds of billions invested

The biggest acquisition was a merger with US rating agency S&P Global buying London-based market data firm IHS Markit in a deal worth $44bn.

O2’s $38.9bn merger with Virgin Media was one of the biggest name deals, ranking as the third biggest acquisition of 2020.

Business communications platform Slack, which many relied on for remote working in the past year, was part of the seventh biggest acquisition after Salesforce bought it for £27.7bn.

Read more: Aviva reports highest quarterly insurance sales in a decade

Top ten biggest acquisitions of 2020

RankAcquireeAcquirerPrice (USD)Acquisition Type
1IHS MarkitS&P Global$44bnMerger
2Arm HoldingsNvidia$40bnAcquisition
3O2Virgin Media$38.9bnMerger
4XilinxAMD$35bnAcquisition
5Willis Towers WatsonAon plc$30bnAcquisition
6SberbankMinistry of Finance of the Russian Federation$29bnAcquisition
7SlackSalesforce$27bnAcquisition
8ImmunomedicsGilead Sciences$21bnAcquisition
8Speedway7-Eleven$21bnAcquisition
10Maxim IntegratedAnalog Devices$20.9bnAcquisition
(Data: Utility Bidder)

Software sector shines

The software sector had more activity than any other, with 1,281 acquisitions in 2020.

Information technology closely followed, with more than 1,000 purchases showing the growing strength of the tech industry.

The rapidly changing landscape of the healthcare sector saw 634 acquisitions as companies tried to keep up with changing technology.

Read more: Service sector optimism grows at fastest rate on record

Top five most invested industries

RankIndustryNumber Of Acquisitions
1Software1,281
2Information Technology1,010
3Health Care634
4Manufacturing601
5Financial Services466
(Data: Utility Bidder)

Wave of UK dealmaking

In the UK, the pandemic has acted as a catalyst for a wave of private equity takeovers of UK firms, with their value reaching their highest level since the financial crisis.

While coronavirus initially triggered a slowdown in dealmaking, private equity houses gained momentum by the autumn with a string of high-profile and high-value deals. 

Some 123 UK companies, including household names Asda, AA and Butlin’s owner Bourne Group have been taken private since the outbreak of coronavirus last year. 

It brings the value of private equity deals since the start of the pandemic to £52.6bn, with 19 more deals worth £16.6bn in the pipeline. 

Read more: Morgan Stanley mulls £261m bid for UK waste management firm Augean

Share:
Tags: