Rail unions considering ‘updated’ offer from train firms but ‘no decision’ taken yet as more disruption looms

Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the RMT.

Leaders of the biggest rail workers union are considering an “updated” offer from train companies aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The move by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) follows weeks of talks in a bid to break the deadlock.

The Rail Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has held a series of strikes stretching back to last summer which caused travel disruption for passengers across the country.

An RMT spokesperson said: “We have received an updated offer from the RDG and our NEC (national executive committee) is considering its contents.

“No decision on any next steps has been taken.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group said: “Following further constructive joint discussions with the RMT leadership, we have put forward a fair revised offer which makes important clarifications and reassurances, in particular around job terms and conditions for our employees.

“Our ambition remains to secure long-term, rewarding careers for our people, a better service for passengers and a railway that takes no more than its fair share from the taxpayer.

“Our hope is that the RMT executive will put this proposal to its full train operating company membership and allow them a say on the deal, so we can end this dispute and work together to deliver a strong future for Britain’s railway and all those who work on it.”

Alan Jones – Press Association