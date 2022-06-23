Rail strikes to halt commutes again as RMT union boss warns of more to come
Rail strikes are set to hit London and the rest of the country again today, as union members picket outside an unusually quiet Euston Station.
While Tube services are running, delays are expected to hang over from yesterday’s bout of industrial action.
RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch, who joined picketers for the second of three days of planned strikes, told the BBC: “If we don’t get a settlement it’s extremely likely that there will be (more strikes).”
Union members are seeking a four per cent pay rise, to match inflation.
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and transport minister Grant Shapps have shunned the industrial action, said to be Britain’s largest in 30-years.
“Repealing these 1970s-era restrictions will give businesses freedom to access fully skilled staff at speed, all while allowing people to get on with their lives uninterrupted to help keep the economy ticking,” said Kwarteng, calling the strikes “completely unjustified”.