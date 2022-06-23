Rail strikes to halt commutes again as RMT union boss warns of more to come

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 21: Members of Equity join RMT members on the picket line at Euston on June 21, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. The biggest rail strikes in 30 years started on Monday night with trains cancelled across the UK for much of the week. The action is being taken by Network Rail employees plus onboard and station staff working for 13 train operators across England. Thousands of jobs are at risk in maintenance roles and ticket office closures were planned as well as pay freezes during the cost of living crisis, says the RMT union. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Rail strikes are set to hit London and the rest of the country again today, as union members picket outside an unusually quiet Euston Station.

While Tube services are running, delays are expected to hang over from yesterday’s bout of industrial action.

RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch, who joined picketers for the second of three days of planned strikes, told the BBC: “If we don’t get a settlement it’s extremely likely that there will be (more strikes).”

Union members are seeking a four per cent pay rise, to match inflation.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and transport minister Grant Shapps have shunned the industrial action, said to be Britain’s largest in 30-years.

“Repealing these 1970s-era restrictions will give businesses freedom to access fully skilled staff at speed, all while allowing people to get on with their lives uninterrupted to help keep the economy ticking,” said Kwarteng, calling the strikes “completely unjustified”.