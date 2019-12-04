Rail union bosses have written to South Western Railway in an attempt to halt what is planned to be Britain’s longest ever rail strike.



As commuters complained of “hell” on their way to work with the strike entering its third day out of 27, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) Union asked South Western to get back around the negotiating table.

Read more: Train companies to hike rail fares as commuters brace for strike chaos

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “I am writing to you today to ask for your agreement to reopen talks around an operational framework that would allow for the action called for December to be suspended.



“Obviously, it would be in the interest of all concerned to try and reach a negotiated agreement.



“As the union has said repeatedly there is clearly a deal there to be done which would cost your company nothing and which would give the safety and accessibility guarantees at the platform/train interface that we have been seeking.”



City A.M. has contacted South Western for comment.



Meanwhile, Londoners said trains were like “sardine cans” and not enough was being done to help disabled people.



Amy Webb, a Twitter user, said: “I understand why you’re striking but as a disabled person who walks with a stick, 27 days is going to be hell. More provisions need to be made for people with disabilities.”



Ashley Fryer added: “Our train to Waterloo is already a sardine can and we are only at New Malden. Come on @SW_Help, please fix this.”



Meanwhile, Hugh Johnson tweeted a photo of what appeared to be severe overcrowding at Waterloo station.



South Western serves on average 600,000 passenger journeys every day travelling to and from Waterloo, Britain’s busiest railway station. Trains run to regions such as Surrey and Hampshire, but even go as far as Exeter.



RMT’s demands centre around the role of the train guard, and whether they have control over operating carriage doors. The union said this is important to help keep passengers safe when boarding and alighting the train.



But South Western last week called RMT’s latest demands “antiquated”.

Read more: Commuter chaos continues as London rail strike standoff enters second day



RMT’s latest letter to the rail operator is an attempt to reach an agreement on what the two sides would argue about should they return to the negotiating table.



Yesterday, South Western said it was “always open to talks”.

