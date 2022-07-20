Rail operators and freight firms create coalition to transform UK railways

A consortium of rail and freight operating firms have clubbed together with a prospectus to transform Britain’s railways.

The launch of Rail Partners was welcomed by rail minister Wendy Morton, as the industry sets out five key priorities for reform – including the sector’s decarbonisation and the role of Great British Railways moving forward.

Made up of eight operator owning groups and five Rail freight companies, the organisation will advocate for both the private sector, freight customers and the wider economy.

Its prospectus said proposals will “enhance passenger experience and reduce the need for taxpayer support”, with operating firms on board including First, Govia and Arriva.

This comes in wake of the government setting out a plan for the future of British railways last May.

Calling the launch “a key moment in our transformation of the railways”, Rail Minister, Wendy Morton MP said “the Rail Partners team will play a vital role working with government to forge a new partnership between public and private sectors, building on private sector knowledge while always putting the needs of passengers and freight customers first.”

Britain has experienced a summer of discontent, with a series of disruptive strikes on the rail and train network over working conditions and pay.

More strikes are panned for the end of July, with threats of more action later in the year.

Rail Partners’ chief executive Andy Bagnall said “The industrial turbulence we are seeing on our railways at the moment only serves to highlight the need to secure a sustainable network for the future.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, the expertise, innovation, and appetite exist within the private sector to replicate and surpass this previous success.

“Rail Partners and its members share the government’s ambition for rail. To make it a reality, we need a renewed, improved and reinvigorated public private partnership, where operators are empowered to do what they do best, not only in the interests of the industry and its people, but to the benefit of the nation as a whole.”

The Telegraph reported that Bagnall was supportive of scrapping peak and off-peak tickets. and pursuing a demand-led Uber-style pricing system.

The initiative was backed by chief policy director at the Confederation of British Industry, Matthew Fell, who said the government’s plans can only be achieved by a “partnership between the public and private sector.”

“Rail Partners will play a vital role in championing the benefits that the private sector has to offer, including investment, innovation, and experience of growing passenger numbers.