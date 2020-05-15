Rail franchises to introduce social distancing measures as lockdown eases

Rail franchises including Avanti West Coast and LNER are set to introduce measures to help passengers socially distance on journeys, it was announced.

From Monday, LNER, which runs services on the east coast, will introduce mandatory seat reservations for all passengers.

Passengers will be required to have a reservation for the specific train they wish to travel on, or else will not be allowed to board.

They are also asked to keep two rows apart from other passengers in standard class and one row apart in first class.

Avanti have asked that people buy advance tickets before arriving at the station, and urged passengers to wear masks on their journeys.

Chiltern Railways, which runs services between London and the West Midlands is also advising its passengers to book tickets in advance where possible and to wear masks.

The new precautions have been introduced after the government began the easing of coronavirus lockdowns earlier this week.

Commuters have been urged to avoid public transport wherever possible in order to limit the potential for spreading the disease on trains and buses.

Railway franchises have been asked to run more services so as to allow passengers to socially distance where possible.

However, the government has admitted that it will not always be possible for commuters to socially distance, especially when boarding and alighting from services.

In such circumstances, passengers are urged to avoid physical contact and to face away from other commuters.