Rachel Reeves: I have spent my life proving people wrong

The Chancellor would not comment on Heathrow third runway speculation and questions surrounding Labour’s non-dom tax policy.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she has “spent my life proving people wrong” when asked if she is hurt by the nickname “Rachel from accounts.”

Asked whether she thought she would be subjected to a condescending label if she were a man, the Chancellor told Sky News: “Some people don’t want this Government to succeed.

“Some people don’t want me to succeed. I spend my life proving people wrong, proving that I can do stuff, that I’ve been underestimated.”

It came as the Chancellor faced a grilling on Labour’s recent policy announcements this morning.

Reeves would not be drawn on reports that the government may approve a third runway at Heathrow Airport, adding that it would make an announcement when ready to do so.

She said: “I’m not going to comment on speculation, because that is speculation and we’ll set out our plans in our own way.

“We’ll make announcements about policies when we’re ready to do so, with full collective ministerial responsibility.

Reeves added: “Let me be clear, already this Government has signed off housing developments, a data centre infrastructure to support the AI and tech industry, we’ve supported onshore wind developments. We have supported a number of developments to get our country growing again.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, the Chancellor also faced questions on Labour’s non-dom tax policies.

She did not comment on whether the government made a mistake with its non-dom tax policy but said its “basic principle” remains that those living in the UK should pay their taxes here.

Asked whether it had underestimated the number of wealthy people who would leave Britain because of the changes, the Chancellor told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “It’s the basic principle for me Laura, that people who make their home in Britain should pay their taxes here, and under this Government people will.

“We’re getting rid of the non-domiciled status in the tax system.”

Asked again whether she got it wrong, because changes have since been made to the policy, Ms Reeves said: “We’re making changes to one part of the way in which very wealthy people from abroad are taxed.

“But it is a principle of this government, and actually the previous government also made changes around non-dom rules, that if you make Britain your home, you should pay your taxes.”

Press Association and Guy Taylor