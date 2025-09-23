Rachel Reeves ‘has no interest in hospitality’ after ‘reckless’ taxes

Sacha Lord has hit out at the Labour government. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves “has no interest in hospitality”, according to nighttime adviser Sacha Lord, who also branded her National Insurance increases in last year’s Autumn Budget “both reckless and short sighted”.

The comments come after Lord told Chancellor Rachel Reeves in February that she needed to take urgent action to prevent the collapse of thousands of hospitality businesses across the UK.

‘A fish rots from the head’

In a new post on X, Lord said: “Since joining the Labour Party, this will be the first conference that I’ll be missing.

“I joined on the back of several meetings with the then shadow cabinet, who promised me a vision as the party of both business and growth.

“This was then reiterated at their manifesto launch in 2024. This simply isn’t the case.

“The last Budget was a disaster for hospitality, resulting in many closures and causing over 110,00 job losses; more than any other sector.

“I don’t have faith in the current leadership, who has recently shown a lack of both judgement and loyalty.

“The cabinet is now again far too London centric, having promised more power to the regions, which now seems just shallow words.

“I have been invited to speak at both the Lib Dems and Tory conferences, both who are keen to engage and work with the suffering sector, something which Labour is failing to do.

“It’s apparent the current Chancellor has no interest in hospitality, the UK’s fifth biggest sector. Her National Insurance increase was both reckless and short sighted.

“Sadly, I predict that many good, hard working Labour Councillors, will lose their jobs in May, purely from poor decisions being made from the top.

“Decisions that to me, don’t represent Labour Party values. A fish rots from the head.”