Rachel Reeves preferred to Jeremy Hunt for Chancellor by voters, poll finds

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves in New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Labour’s Rachel Reeves stepped into a clear lead over Jeremy Hunt in a poll of voters which asked who should be the next Chancellor.

Polling for Sky News by YouGov found Reeves, a former Bank of England economist, was pulling ahead of incumbent Hunt, who took up the post towards the end of Liz Truss’ government.

Pollsters found 21 per cent of the public opted for Reeves, versus just 14 per cent for the former health secretary.

However, 65 per cent of respondents said they didn’t know who would be best — suggesting a clear opportunity for either party to win the economic argument.

Labour had previously struggled to assure voters of the safety of the economy and public finances under their administration.

But this data indicates Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer’s approach — offering a steady hand on the tiller and attempting to woo big business — could already be winning them fans amongst the undecided.

It comes just a day after Hunt revealed the date of the upcoming autumn statement will be November 22.