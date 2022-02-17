RAC calls on drivers to delay trips as Storm Eunice takes over UK

People sit in their cars to watch as Storm Eunice causes waves to crash over the wall at Newhaven Harbour on the south coast of England

Automotive service company RAC has called on drivers to avoid trips this weekend, as Storm Eunice prepares to take over the country with a Met red weather warning.

“It’s vitally important drivers don’t set out during Storm Eunice unless it can’t be avoided,” said RAC’s breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis. “It might be better to make trips today or delay them until the worst of the storm has passed.

“Drivers who make unnecessary journeys risk putting themselves and their passengers in danger, as well as the lives of anyone who may need to help them should something unwanted happen.”

With Winds set to reach between 70mph and 80mph, people have been advised to remain very cautious.

“The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris,” said Met chief meteorologist Frank Saunders.

Jeremy Phillips, head of road safety at National Highways, added: “In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”