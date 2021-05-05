Raab says G7 countries will together take ‘calibrated’ approach on China

G7 countries are looking for a “constructive, calibrated approach” to China, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said today, following a meeting in London.

Foreign ministers from the G7 group – the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – met today ahead of the official summit that is taking place in Cornwall next month.

“We’re all looking for a constructive, calibrated approach; engaging where there’s scope to do so on things like climate change and being very clear on the values we hold dear,” Raab told reporters.

Read more: Hong Kong protestors sentenced to 14 months jail for pro-democracy demonstrations

There has been tension between London and Beijing this year after Britain offered asylum to Hong Kong residents following Beijing’s imposition of National Security Laws last year were criticised by governments around the globe for breaching international law.

The legislation made criticism of the Chinese government illegal in Hong Kong, with police also given powers to lock up people for things like making fun of the Chinese national anthem.

Elsewhere, Raab said coronavirus had been on the agenda, with the group vowing to come together to “solve” the global pandemic, and plan for recovery.

Read more: Spy scandal: Businessman admits smuggling marine tech to China

The talks this week are the first face-to-face meetings the G7 ministers have had in more than two years.

Raab told reporters measured had been put in place to minimise risks of coronavirus during the talks.