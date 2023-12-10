Quins’ time in Paris: Marcus Smith inspires Premiership side to famous European win

Harlequins beat Racing 92 in the Investec Champions Cup thanks to a star turn from Marcus Smith

Harlequins capped a landmark weekend for English sides in the Investec Champions Cup with a Marcus Smith-inspired 31-28 victory at French league leaders Racing 92 last night.

England fly-half Smith scored a try and an audacious drop-goal from just inside the Racing half as well as kicking four conversions in a man-of-the-match display.

A pulsating contest almost swung back in favour of the star-studded hosts in the dying stages but the Premiership club kept them at bay – despite losing Dino Lamb to the sin-bin – to clinch a famous win.

A bonus-point win put them level on five points with Toulouse and Bath in Pool 2, and rounded off a hugely encouraging opening weekend of the tournament for the English.

Seven of the eight Premiership clubs in action in Europe’s premier club competition won, with Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers also prevailing on Sunday.

But none were more impressive than Quins, who traded blows with a Racing side featuring World Cup winning South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, France stars Cameron Woki and Gael Fickou, and former London Irish wing Henry Arundell.

The Top 14 pacesetters took the lead through Nolann le Garrec’s first try but Smith soon hit back by throwing a dummy and darting over before kicking the extras.

Andre Esterhuizen broke through and ran clear to extend the visitors’ lead before Smith landed his monster drop-goal, although Antoine Gibert touched down to cut the gap to three points.

After the interval Le Garrec and then Ibrahima Diallo put Racing back in control, only for Alex Dombrandt to respond for Harlequins and Smith to set up the winning try for Jack Walker with a kick to the corner.

It continued a fine couple of weeks for the south-west Londoners, who host Toulouse at The Stoop next weekend.

Earlier Leinster avenged their defeat in last year’s Champions Cup final by winning 16-9 at La Rochelle.

Jordan Larmour’s try and three penalties from Ciaran Frawley ended the holders’ 16-game unbeaten run in the competition and put them on the back foot in Pool 4.

In the same group, Sale struck another blow for the Premiership contingent with a commanding 28-5 victory at home to Stade Francais.

Second-half tries from Tom O’Flaherty, Jonny Hill and Sam Dugdale ensured the English top-flight leaders of a strong start to their European campaign.

They head to Ireland to face Leinster on Saturday, while Stade host Leicester, who began with a win over an under-strength Stormers.