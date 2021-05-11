The government’s planning reforms are expected to be unveiled today when the Queen delivers a speech opening a new session of parliament this morning.

The speech will reportedly include legislation on reform of the planning system to allow more new homes to be built on undeveloped land.

It comes as the Conservatives aim to expand home ownership across areas of the Midlands and the North in order to cement the recent swell of support for the Tories in those regions.

The Times reported that the planning bill will simplify the process and make it more difficult for homeowners to stop new housing developments being built.

Under the new legislation, the country will be divided into areas marked for either growth or protection, with a third zone for regeneration being mulled by ministers.

In areas categorised as growth zones, homes, hospitals, schools, shops and offices will reportedly be given automatic planning approval.