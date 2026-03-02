Quectel Showcases Advanced mmWave Radar Solutions for Smarter, Safer Vehicles at MWC Barcelona

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, is showcasing its latest automotive-grade mmWave radar solutions at MWC Barcelona in Spain, highlighting innovations that enhance vehicle safety, convenience and intelligent sensing capabilities.

At the show, Quectel will be showcasing two digital key applications alongside several additional mmWave radar solutions including tailgate kick-to-open, forward collision warning and blind spot detection applications. In addition, attendees will be able to experience an additional 5G telematic control unit (TCU) demonstration. Across its radar and digital key portfolio, Quectel emphasizes AEC-Q compliance, high robustness, compact design and flexible integration to support global OEM automotive projects. By combining advanced sensing and secure digital access technologies, Quectel continues to accelerate the development of safer, smarter and more connected mobility solutions.

“Showcasing our mmWave radar and digital key portfolio at MWC Barcelona demonstrates how Quectel is helping enable safer driving, smarter vehicle access and more connected mobility experiences worldwide,” commented Min Wang, General Manager, Automotive Business Unit, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Global OEMs are looking for solutions that combine precision sensing, secure connectivity and automotive-grade reliability and these demonstrations serve to underline Quectel’s commitment to the automotive sector.”

The low-cost, high-reliability 5G Release 16 solution from Harman is built to meet global automotive requirements, supporting VoLTE, VoNR, CS eCall and NG-eCall for regional compliance. It delivers high-precision positioning through multi-frequency GNSS and inertial navigation, while low-power sleep and wake-up functions enable seamless remote access after parking. Supporting 5G SA/NSA networking, Hypervisor and container-based software isolation, it delivers the robustness and IATF 16949 compliance required for global OEM programs.

The AP001 smart digital key is a complete unit product that can operate independently as a standalone solution, integrating both BLE and UWB functionalities. It supports single-node as well as multi-node configurations and is designed to meet automotive-grade environmental, mechanical, ingress protection and EMC requirements. The solution supports BLE 6.0 protocol, dual-mode positioning via Channel Sounding and RSSI, and UWB Channel 5 and 9 with time-of-flight-based positioning for higher accuracy.

The AP002 smart key solution is designed for NFC card-based vehicle access, enabling unlocking, locking and engine start operations via NFC cards. Built to automotive-grade standards, it meets environmental, mechanical, EMC and protection requirements for in-vehicle complete units. The NFC reader controller fulfils CCC Digital Key requirements and complies with NFC Forum certification standards, supporting ISO/IEC 14443-A and ISO/IEC 14443-B protocols and multiple card types.

The AM100AA-AT Tailgate Kick-to-Open mmWave Radar enables intuitive, hands-free trunk access through foot kicking, stepping and sweeping gestures. The solution delivers strong gesture recognition with a low false trigger rate, ensuring reliable operation in real-world scenarios. Featuring all-weather operation, unaffected by smoke, rain, leaves and debris, this application supports diverse gesture triggers including kick, step and sweep.

Operating in the 77GHz frequency band, Quectel’s Forward Collision Warning (FCW) radar solution delivers high-performance detection for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The radar supports Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with a detection range greater than 220 meters for passenger vehicles and an ability to track up to 40 dynamic targets simultaneously.

Finally, the Quectel 77GHz Blind Spot Detection radar solution provides high-accuracy blind spot monitoring for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. The system supports Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Warning (LCW) and Rear Collision Warning (RCW) with a detection range of 0–100m for cars and 0–60m for two-wheelers with simultaneous tracking of up to 20 dynamic targets.

Visitors to MWC Barcelona can experience live demonstrations of Quectel’s mmWave radar technologies and explore how these solutions accelerate the development of smart automotive applications.

