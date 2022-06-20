Qatar Airways chief: Aviation net-zero targets will be ‘very challenging’

Qatar Airways’ chief executive has suggested that the industry’s net-zero 2050 target may be hard to achieve.

Despite the targets being set last year, Akbar Al Baker said in a press conference it was going to be “very challenging”.

He told a press conference at the International Air Transport Associations (IATA) annual meeting of airline chiefs in Doha that engine makers and oil companies would need to help towards the goals.

Last month, the Department for Transport (DfT) pledged £1m to finance the world’s first net-zero flight.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has called on the global aviation industry to work on the project, inviting international airlines to collaborate alongside the UK Government to deliver the demonstrator flight in 2023.

“This trailblazing net zero emissions flight, a world first, will demonstrate the vital role that sustainable aviation fuel can play in decarbonising aviation in line with our ambitious net zero targets,” explained transport secretary Grant Shapps.