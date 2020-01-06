Qasem Soleimani: General's daughter warns 'crazy Trump' of 'dark day'

The daughter of general Qasem Soleimani has warned at his funeral that the US faces a “dark day” in retaliation for his death.

Soleimani, who was the head of the Iranian special operations Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike last Friday as he arrived in Baghdad.

Read more: Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions if US troops are expelled

He was said to be meeting with Shia Iraqi militia group Kata’ib Hezbollah, who was responsible for attacking the US embassy in Baghdad last week.

Zeinab Soleimani, his daughter, sent a warning shot to the US as she spoke at the general’s funeral today.

“Crazy Trump – don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom,” she said.

“America and Zionism should know that my father’s martyrdom will lead to awakening…in the resistance front and bring about a dark day for them and flatten their homes.”

Thousands of people lined the streets in Tehran outside the funeral, many chanting: “Death to America.”

Read more: FTSE 100 falls sharply as Soleimani death rocks stocks

Mourners were also seen burning American and Israeli flags.

The funeral was attended by a host of regime heavyweights, including Iranian leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The tearful ayatollah led prayers over the coffin of Soleimani, who was considered to be the country’s second most powerful man and a potential future replacement for Khamenei.

The supreme leader has threatened “severe revenge” for the killing of the Iranian general.

Soleimani’s replacement as Quds chief, Esmail Ghaani, was also in attendance at the funeral.

Prior to the ceremony, he said: “God the almighty has promised to get his revenge, and God is the main avenger.

“Certainly actions will be taken.”

Trump has been bullish about a potential response from Tehran, threatening to bomb 52 Iranian sites if any American assets or people are attacked.

The US has also sent thousands of extra troops to the region to prepare for any potential fallout.

Last night, Trump tweeted: “The United States just spent two trillion dollars on military equipment.

“We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!

“If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way…and without hesitation!”

Read more: Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab urges ‘nefarious’ Iran to clam tensions

Nato ambassadors will meet today to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and plot a path to de-escalate the situation.

The impromptu meeting will be led by Nato general secretary Jens Stoltenberg.