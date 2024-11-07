Tata Steel: Plans submitted for new electric arc furnace in Port Talbot

Tata Steel has submitted a planning application for a new electric arc furnace at its Port Talbot plant.

Tata Steel has submitted a planning application for a new electric arc furnace at its Port Talbot plant.

The Indian steel manufacturer wants to build the new state of the art furnace after it closed its blast furnaces in September, cutting 2,000 jobs.

Tata says the move would be a “significant step in the company’s commitment to decarbonising its steel production and securing a future for steelmaking in South Wales”.

It comes after the UK government signed an agreement for grant funding, and Tata inked a deal with metals technology manufacturer Tenova to deliver the new electric furnace.

When it is commissioned from the end of 2027, the furnace will reduce the site’s steelmaking carbon emissions by 90 per cent, equivalent to 5m tonnes of CO2 a year.

Tenova will supply an EAF with an annual capacity of 3m tonnes of steel – similar to the output of the site’s blast furnaces – by melting scrap steel sourced from the UK.

Read more UK agrees £500m funding deal with Tata Steel

Rajesh Nair, Tata Steel UK’s CEO, said: “We’re delighted to have now submitted our planning application for electric arc furnace-based steelmaking at Port Talbot, and I would like to thank all those many people who have engaged with us to date.”

Business and trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds commented: “This marks another important step towards a bright, long-term future for steelmaking in South Wales, and builds on the improved deal for Port Talbot’s transition this government has agreed with Tata Steel.

“It’s great to see these plans moving forward at pace as we continue working to decarbonise the steel sector.

“Our upcoming steel strategy, backed by up to £2.5bn in funding, will help drive this progress even further.”

Tata says it has conducted extensive engagement with thousands of people, including local residents, employees and statutory consultees.

Neath Port Talbot Council will now conduct its own review and consultation on the proposed project, with a decision anticipated in early 2025.