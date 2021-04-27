PZ Cussons sees quarterly revenue rise as Carex continues to shine

Consumer goods group PZ Cussons said its revenue shot up by 4.7 per cent to £145.3m in the third quarter as strong demand for its hygiene products continued.

PZ Cussons’ Carex brand performed strongly as it continued to meet the evolving needs of consumers during the pandemic.

Looking forward, the company said it remained on track to perform in line with market expectations for its 2021 financial year.

Following the positive quarterly trading update, shares in PZ Cussons shot up 1.5 per cent as markets opened.

Jonathan Myers, chief executive officer of PZ Cussons, said the firm’s quarterly results displayed the momentum built throughout the pandemic.

“The encouraging growth was broad-based, with all regions delivering top and bottom-line growth, enabling the group to deliver operating margins ahead of Q3 last year, while continuing to increase investment behind our must-win brands and new strategic capabilities.

“In the final quarter of this current financial year, as some of our brands come up against strong levels of demand in the base period, we intend to continue increasing investment behind building our brands and capabilities, to maintain momentum as we move to more normal comparatives.”

