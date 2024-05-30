PwC’s UK media team set to move to Mediasense

It is the company’s first major acquisition since private equity firm Apiary Capital bought a majority stake in Mediasense three years ago.

PwC’s UK marketing and media business has been acquired by London-based consultancy Mediasense.

This marks Mediasense’s first major acquisition since private equity firm Apiary Capital bought a majority stake in Mediasense three years ago to support its expansion plans. The value of the deal remains undisclosed.

As part of the agreement, over 50 people from PwC will join the global media advisor, including PwC partner and Media leader Sam Tomlinson, who will join the Mediasense as chief client officer.

He said: “We are very much looking forward to becoming part of Mediasense. Over a relatively short period they have become one of the preeminent and most respected operators in our field; we share the same values and have a common approach built to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients.”

The acquisition will help Mediasense scale and improve its capabilities and offerings to clients while integrating PwC’s relationships and team into the business.

Both businesses help clients with pitch processes, build out their tech stacks, and maximise the value of their media spend.

“This is an exciting development for Mediasense and an important step in our ambitious growth plans,” said Graham Brown, chief executive of the company.

“The acquisition brings us a talented team with complementary skills, capabilities and experience, and an impressive portfolio of global clients.

“Uniting these two leading businesses under the Mediasense brand will further cement our position as the world’s foremost media advisory business,” he added.

Founded by industry veterans Graham Brown and Andy Pearch in April 2009, Mediasense has been growing quickly as businesses search for advice navigating an increasingly complex and data-driven media sector.