PwC scraps 2:1 entry requirement for graduates

Big four accountant PwC will start recruiting graduates who missed out on a 2:1 at university, the firm announced today.

The move has created a divide within the group of the UK’s largest accountancy businesses.

KPMG and Deloitte still require university leavers to have achieved at least a 2:1 to be considered for their graduate roles.

EY scrapped the threshold in 2010, but said it remained its “floor”. The firm stated they would “be flexible” with people who achieve a lower grade.

PwC said the move is intended to “further diversify its graduate intake through broader access to talented young people, who may not have the top academic achievements but have the attributes and all round proven capabilities for a career with the firm”.

It could unlock a graduate pool of over 70,000 more students a year.

There are four pass marks on the UK university grading system, with 2:1 and first class marks the top two rungs on the ladder.

City firms have been grappling with intense worker shortages over the last year, partly caused by young people staying in education to wait until the jobs market picks up after it was hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

Firms have been hiking pay to lure and retain talent.

Despite the Bank of England forecasting the UK is set to tip into a drawn-out recession from the final months of this year, unemployment has stayed low and hiring has held high.

Economists expect the workforce to expand this summer when a big influx of graduates enter the labour market.

Ian Elliott, chief people officer at PwC, said: “Whilst academic achievement has its place, for far too many students there are other factors that influence results.”

“Talent and potential is determined by more than academic grades and so removing the 2:1 entry requirement will open our roles to a greater pool of talent,” he added.

Candidates with offers to join PwC’s school leaver programme will keep their places even if they do not achieve the required A level grades, the firm also said today.

According to recruitment site Glassdoor, the average graduate salary at PwC is just under £33,000. At EY, it is nearly £36,000. Figures for Deloitte and KPMG vary.

City A.M. has approached Deloitte, KPMG and EY for comment.