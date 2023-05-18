PwC global execs take the reins at Australian unit amid tax leak scandal

PwC’s global bosses will take control of its Australian business after the unit became embroiled in a tax leak scandal.

International executives were flown out earlier this month to help contain the crisis, but they are now set to stay for several months longer in a bid to prevent any further damage to the firm’s reputation, the Financial Times reported. PwC declined to comment on the report.

The Australian business came under fire after the country’s parliament published emails showing PwC used information it obtained while working with the government to help it win business advising firms on new anti-tax avoidance rules.

The head of PwC’s Australia business and two other execs have resigned over the scandal.

But staff outside of the Australian unit are also thought to be involved in the affair, and the auditor has appointed law firm Linklaters to investigate who else outside the unit might have been implicated.

“As we continue to investigate the unacceptable sharing of confidential information by PwC Australia, we have appointed the international law firm Linklaters to form its own independent assessment of what happened across our network,” PwC said in an emailed statement. “They will have unrestricted access to what they need to enable them to investigate and to inform their recommendations for change.”