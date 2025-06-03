Purton is right Rider to put Storm ahead of rivals

Zac Purton (right) rides Storm Rider for trainer David Hayes (left) at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

BETTORS face a big question in the fiercely competitive Stanley Gap Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs. Will the blinkers, equipped on STORM RIDER for the first time, derive the necessary improvement needed for the four-year-old to score his first success in the territory?

Three consecutive runner-up spots in the last couple of months suggest the Australian import may be not up for the fight in the closing stages of his races, but visually that doesn’t seem the case, and he has just met one better on each day.

His recent form, when chasing home highly progressive speedster Crimson Flash, is probably the best on view, and the fact Purton stays loyal in the saddle is another plus to his chance.

Aided by the favourable gate two, he looks likely to get the run of race just behind pacesetters Giant Leap and Superb Capitalist, who are likely to go off like scalded cats and should set the race up perfectly for him.

The likes of Eternal Fortune, drawn on the wide outside, and Beauty Infinity not getting much help from the handicapper, are going to need some luck, while Superb Boy ran below par when disappointing behind Dragon Four Seas recently.

Light-weight STORMING DRAGON is interesting although his tardy or slow starts always put him on the back foot from the off.

He has, however, produced the fastest closing sectional times in his last couple of races, and provided in-form pilot Luke Ferraris, who rode him in his last race and was aboard again in a subsequent trial, can keep him interested in the early part of the contest, he should go close.

POINTERS

Storm Rider 2.10pm Happy Valley

Forecast: Storm Rider and Storming Dragon 2.10pm Happy Valley