PUR Appoints Dr. Daniel Klier as Chief Executive Officer

PUR (the “Company”), a pioneer in Nature-based Solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Klier as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approval.

Founded nearly two decades ago, PUR partners with farming communities globally to deliver agroforestry, reforestation, and landscape restoration projects. The Company generates verified carbon reductions and carbon credits that help corporates reduce supply chain emissions through high-integrity insetting and climate contributions within and beyond their own value chains, while improving soil health, water resources, and long-term farm productivity. PUR is a recognized leader in resilient coffee and cocoa value chains, reforestation, mangrove restoration, and ecosystem conservation, delivering measurable benefits for ecosystems, agriculture, and farming communities.

Dr. Klier’s appointment marks the next phase of PUR’s development as the Company deepens partnerships with smallholder farmers, accelerates the development of natural capital, and strengthens engagement with corporates and investors seeking to reduce emissions and contribute meaningfully to climate action, biodiversity protection, and supply chain resilience. Dr. Klier served as Chief Executive Officer of South Pole and brings deep experience growing impact-driven businesses and working with global corporates, commodity producers, and investors.

“PUR has built a distinctive position at the intersection of climate, nature, and resilient supply chains,” said Dr. Daniel Klier, incoming Chief Executive Officer of PUR. “I look forward to working with the team to build on this strong foundation, deepen trusted partnerships, and scale solutions that deliver tangible outcomes for corporates, investors, and local communities.”

Leslie Johnston, PUR Board Member, commented: “Daniel leads with purpose, creating impact both for business and the communities it serves. The Board looks forward to supporting him as he builds on PUR’s culture, lifts the teams’ potential, and guides the Company forward with vision and care.”

Jens Brenninkmeyer, CEO of Bregal Investments, added: “Daniel’s appointment underscores PUR’s ambition to further strengthen its role as a trusted partner in delivering Nature-based Solutions directly within global value chains, while supporting the development of natural capital as an investable asset class. With more than two decades of expertise, Daniel brings a perspective well-suited to leading PUR through its next phase of development, in alignment with COFRA and Bregal.”

About PUR:

Since 2008, PUR has pioneered climate and nature interventions within value chains, earning recognition as a certified B Corp and a global leader in Nature-based Solutions. With 17 years of experience and a presence in over 20 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia, PUR partners with local communities to design and implement long-term socio-environmental projects, supporting 93,400 farmers, impacting 72,000 hectares, and planting over 43 million trees through initiatives such as agroforestry, land preservation, and sustainable agricultural practices. Backed by Bregal, a leading private equity platform, PUR is supported by long-term institutional capital committed to building a durable, global Nature-based Solutions platform.

