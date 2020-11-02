Pubs urge government to reverse ban on takeaway pints during lockdown

Pubs have called on the government to reverse its decision to ban hospitality venues from selling takeaway pints during the second coronavirus lockdown, saying the move could cause more businesses to collapse.

On Saturday the Prime Minister announced that all hospitality venues in England will be ordered to close to dine-in customers on Thursday in a month-long shutdown to halt the second wave of Covid-19.

However, although pubs and restaurants will be allowed to offer food and drinks for takeaway, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited.

The new government guidance said: “Hospitality venues like restaurants, bars and pubs must close, but can still provide takeaway and delivery services.

“However, takeaway of alcohol will not be allowed.”

In the first coronavirus lockdown over the summer, bars were allowed to sell takeaway pints to punters.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said ministers must U-turn on the ban, saying it must “reverse this decision immediately to help pubs and brewers survive and pints being needlessly wasted”.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “We cannot see the logic of letting supermarkets and shops sell alcohol, but not pubs that have off-licenses”.

Responding to the lockdown announcement over the weekend, McClarkin also called on the government to extend the business rates holiday and VAT cut, as well as extra support on beer duty.

She warned that the lockdown could be the “final straw for thousands of pubs and brewers”.

City A.M. has contacted the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy for comment.