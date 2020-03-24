Public urged to be vigilant amid rise in online coronavirus scams

Members of the public have been urged to be vigilant due to a rise in online scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.



Consumer groups warned that unscrupulous criminals were exploiting fears about the pandemic to prey on unsuspecting victims — particularly older and vulnerable people isolated from family and friends.



National Trading Standards reported an increase in email scams that trick recipients into opening malicious attachments, putting personal information such as passwords and bank details at risk.



Many of these emails lure people in by offering information about people in the local area who are affected by coronavirus.



Other fraudulent online resources include fake coronavirus maps that deliver malware targeting sensitive data.



Some sellers have also exploited the crisis to flog fake sanitisers, fake masks and testing kits, many of which can be unsafe.



In addition, the public has been warned against doorstep criminals. Some have targeted older people by offering to do their shopping before taking the money and failing to return.



Others have carried out donation scams and fraudulent cleaning services.



“At a time when neighbourhoods and communities are coming together to support each other, it is despicable that heartless criminals are exploiting members of the public — including some of our most vulnerable citizens — to line their own pockets,” said Lord Toby Harris, chair of National Trading Standards.



“I urge everyone to be on their guard for possible Covid-19 scams and to look out for vulnerable family members, friends and neighbours who may become a target for fraudsters.”

