Pub chain censured after ads implied booze could boost confidence

The advertising watchdog has taken aim at a UK pub chain over adverts deemed to encourage excessive drinking and imply alcohol could cure shyness.

Read more: Peloton’s ‘sexist’ advert was so bad it sent shares crashing



Blackrose, which operates roughly 40 boozers across the country, posted adverts on Facebook about three of its pubs.



In one, the company advertised a deal on prosecco using the text: “Do you suffer from shyness? Do you sometimes wish you were more assertive? Ask your bartender about our Fizz Friday Prosecco offer!”



Another, also promoting bubbly, read: “If at first you don’t succeed, try drinking a bottle of prosecco, you’ll be surprised at how much less you’ll care.”



A final social media post poked fun at the sober October fundraising initiative, instead promoting a “bender till December”.



The complainant challenged whether the three adverts encouraged binge drinking, implied alcohol could boost confidence and it was capable of changing mood.



The Advertising Standards Authority upheld the complaint against all three ads, saying marketing was not allowed to promote heavy drinking or claim booze had therapeutic qualities.

Read more: What the cluck: Watchdog bans ‘offensive’ KFC advert over swear word reference

The watchdog censured Blackrose for failing to respond to its investigation and the company’s “apparent disregard” for the advertising code.

Main image credit: Getty

