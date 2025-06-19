PSG enjoy record shirt sales after Champions League victory

Winning the Champions League has turbocharged shirt sales to record highs for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Sales figures for the first week since their new Nike shirt went on sale are higher than any other season sales for a similar time span.

The 2024/25 figures are up 37 per cent on the previous club home record in 2021/22, and has been fuelled by their Champions League victory over Inter Milan earlier this month.

Furthermore the one-week sales figures are 10 per cent higher than any PSG shirt launch, the memorable Jordan third kit of 2020/21, according to statistics from merchandise leaders Fanatics.

“These record-breaking sales are a powerful reflection of Paris Saint-Germain’s global resonance and the deep connection we share with our fans,” said Richard Heaselgrave, chief revenue officer at Paris Saint-Germain.

“From Paris to Los Angeles, this momentum underscores the club’s position as a leading force in global sport and culture, driven by on-field success, the creativity of our merchandise strategy, and a bold brand vision.”

Following their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League, PSG opened their Club World Cup account with a 4-0 win against LaLiga’s Atletico Madrid.

Their next match takes place this evening, against Botafogo.

“The demand we’ve seen for PSG products since their Champions League victory has been unprecedented,” said Stephen Dowling, president of Fanatics.

“The club has effectively transformed its sporting success into a global commercial and cultural phenomenon, driven in part by the rapid launch of exclusive merchandise and the strength of its brand worldwide.”

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory fuelled six of the ten highest sales days in the club’s history, driven by merchandise related to their victory in Munich, while US revenue spiked by nearly 750 per cent on the day the Parisian side beat Atletico in the Club World Cup.