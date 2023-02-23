Prudential: New CEO gears up for first day at insurance giant

As previously announced in May 2022, Anil Wadhwani will join Prudential as chief executive. He will present 2022 Full Year Results on 15 March 2023 and will begin meeting with investors and stakeholders thereafter.

Mark FitzPatrick, chief executive since 1 April 2022, will be stepping down from his role and from the Board on 24 February 2023. As previously confirmed, Mr FitzPatrick will remain available as an adviser for a period.

Shriti Vadera, Chair, Prudential, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark for his dedication, hard work and for the significant impact he has had on the progress and transformation of Prudential during his time as CFO and COO, and in particular in leading the Company as interim Chief Executive.

“With Anil’s appointment, Prudential has now completed the move of its entire senior management team to Asia. We are delighted to welcome Mr Wadhwani.”

Mr Wadhwani said: “I am thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time in the development of its Asian and African operations and am looking forward to meeting customers, colleagues, investors and key stakeholders.”

