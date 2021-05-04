Provident yet to decide on doorstep lending arm after shutdown reports

Provident Financial today said it was undecided over whether to shut its doorstep lending business following media reports that the company was planning to close the unit.

The company, which has been trying for years to turn around the division after a mishandled restructuring, said a review into the unit was nearing completion.

The Mail on Sunday had reported Provident was planning to close the business after 141 years.

The newspaper had indicated the firm was switching its focus onto its credit card and car finance businesses.

Provident will announce the outcome of the review along with its 2020 results on 10 May.

