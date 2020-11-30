Proposal to extend Bakerloo line to Beckenham and Hayes gathers steam

A proposal to extend the Bakerloo Tube line even further south-east than previously planned has garnered considerable support from local residents, Transport for London said today (TfL).

Last month the capital’s transport operator launched a consultation into the Bakerloo Line extension, which is currently meant to extend as far as Lewisham.

However, TfL is also mulling whether it would be possible to stretch the line all the way down to Beckenham and Hayes in the south.

In order to do so, the transport network would convert the current National Rail line to Hayes to accommodate Tube services.

In response to the consultation, 82 per cent of respondents said that they were in favour of such a move, which could drive regeneration in Catford and Lower Sydenham, areas with some of the highest levels of deprivation in the country.

Lewisham Mayor Damien Egan said: “Today’s fantastic results from TfL’s consultation shows overwhelming support for the Bakerloo Line Extension to Hayes from residents in Lewisham and Bromley.

“It is now more important than ever for this project to continue. The much-needed extension would connect Lewisham residents to jobs across London and bring huge growth to the local economy and vital housing for people living in Ladywell, Catford, Lower Sydenham and beyond.”

TfL said that extending the line to Hayes would increase the frequency of rail services into the West End and central London train stations, with more trains an hour than under the current National Rail schedule.

But the project depends on TfL first ironing out a funding package for the initial extension to Lewisham with the government.

Although the two sides managed to agree a deal to fund TfL’s day-to-day services in October after a bitter set of negotiations, talks are still going on regarding the funding of infrastructure projects such as Crossrail and the Bakerloo extension.

TfL said: “A commitment from Government to support funding for the scheme is essential in developing a funding package.

“We will continue discussions with the Government, whilst being realistic about the funding London could contribute to delivering an extension over the coming years.”

Councillor Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council, said that the extension could transform the lives of people living in the area.

“Benefits of the extension are abundantly clear: new jobs, new services and the key to unlocking 20,000 new homes, including 7,000 genuinely affordable homes, in the area”, he said.

“How long before the Government is ready to buy into the Bakerloo line extension as a shovel-ready scheme primed to help us Build Back Better?”